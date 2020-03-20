Mercedes halts U.S. output for 2 weeks; Kia to resume in Ga.

Mercedes-Benz will halt production at its two U.S factories to contain the spread of coronavirus virus.

The German automaker was one of the last holdouts to announce production shutdowns in the wake of the pandemic.

Mercedes will stall assembly lines at its utility vehicle plant in Vance, Ala. and its van factory in North Charleston, S.C. Production will wind down starting in Vance on Monday for two weeks. The disruption could last longer.

“Management is monitoring the situation constantly and will take further measures as required,” the company said. “Operations will be resumed when the situation improves.”

The more than 6-million-square-foot Alabama plant employs about 4,200 people and is the global production hub for the GLS, GLE and GLE Coupe. The factory, which has the capacity to build more than 300,000 vehicles each year, is the second largest vehicle exporter in the U.S. About two-thirds of crossover volume produced in the plant is exported.

Mercedes-Benz Vans builds Sprinter vans in the North Charleston factory.

Kia to resume

Kia's assembly plant in West Point, Ga., is set to resume production Monday after the automaker said it suspended output Thursday over supply chain issues.

In addition, according to a report by WGCL-TV , five employees at the plant are self-quarantining after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

In a statement obtained by WGCL, Kia Motors America said the plant "will take the opportunity to perform routine maintenance activities, as well as additional cleaning and sanitizing processes to workstations throughout the facility as part of its prevention measures related to COVID-19 risks."

The West Point plant builds the Optima sedan and Sorento and Telluride crossovers.

Rivian halts operations

Electric vehicle startup Rivian said Friday in a Twitter statement that it has temporarily shut down all company facilities, but did not provide information for when they would be back online.

The automaker said both salaried and hourly employees will continue to be paid during the shutdown.