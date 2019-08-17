Mahindra tests Mich. tax-break program

Mahindra said in a statement that its final decision on whether to build a plant in Flint "will be driven in part by the financial incentives that are available from the State of Michigan." Mahindra's plan for the Buick City site also hinges on securing a $6 billion contract to build 180,000 next-generation delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service.

The two-year-old Good Jobs for Michigan incentive has just $37.6 million in remaining incentives after four projects promising the creation of 7,800 jobs, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

"Something like that would be precisely what this bill is designed to help," state Sen. Ken Horn, a Republican from the Flint area, said about the Mahindra project.

Horn said he intends to introduce legislation this month that would eliminate the Dec. 31 expiration of the Good Jobs incentives and allow for up to $500 million in additional income tax captures by companies that create new jobs that pay at or above the regional average wage. In the Flint area, a company seeking a Good Jobs tax incentive award from the Michigan Strategic Fund would have to pay employees an average wage of at least $20.50 per hour, or $42,654 a year.