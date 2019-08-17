Mahindra tests Mich. tax-break program

Aptiv is renovating 186,000 square feet of its 473,427-square-foot Troy headquarters for 500 engineers, support staff and electronic lab technicians who are being moved to Michigan.
Late this year and in early 2020, FCA is expected to begin filling an unspecified number of the 4,950 jobs it is creating at its Mack Avenue and Jefferson North assembly plants in Detroit. FCA is expediting conversion of its Mack Avenue complex to begin production of Jeep vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is a Democrat from Flint whose community lost population and had unemployment rise after GM closed the Buick City complex in 1999.
Lear Corp., of Southfield, Mich., opened a seating plant on 33 acres of the Buick City site last year, the first redevelopment project on the site that has come to fruition.
Mahindra has signed a letter of intent with the Racer Trust to redevelop the 364 remaining acres.
Ananich said he has no position yet on "Good Jobs 2" and allowing the tax incentive to continue.
"The longer I've been in the Legislature, the less I like tax incentives," said Ananich, who has been in the Legislature for eight years.