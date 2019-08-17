Mahindra tests Mich. tax-break program

Chad Livengood
RACER TRUST

Mahindra’s plan to construct a $1 billion vehicle assembly plant would involve this vacant land in Flint, Mich., that used to be the home of General Motors’ Buick City complex.

Mahindra North America Inc.'s plan to build a $1 billion vehicle assembly plant on the barren site of Flint's once-sprawling Buick City complex may be the opening salvo in a renewed debate over large-scale tax incentives for companies that create jobs in Michigan.

The Mumbai, India, industrial conglomerate's announcement this month that it could employ up to 2,000 workers at an assembly plant for off-road and commercial vehicles in Flint comes as Michigan's tax incentive for creation of above-average-paying jobs is nearing its $200 million cap and set to expire at year end.

Delivery-vehicle contract

Mahindra said in a statement that its final decision on whether to build a plant in Flint "will be driven in part by the financial incentives that are available from the State of Michigan." Mahindra's plan for the Buick City site also hinges on securing a $6 billion contract to build 180,000 next-generation delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service.

The two-year-old Good Jobs for Michigan incentive has just $37.6 million in remaining incentives after four projects promising the creation of 7,800 jobs, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

"Something like that would be precisely what this bill is designed to help," state Sen. Ken Horn, a Republican from the Flint area, said about the Mahindra project.

Horn said he intends to introduce legislation this month that would eliminate the Dec. 31 expiration of the Good Jobs incentives and allow for up to $500 million in additional income tax captures by companies that create new jobs that pay at or above the regional average wage. In the Flint area, a company seeking a Good Jobs tax incentive award from the Michigan Strategic Fund would have to pay employees an average wage of at least $20.50 per hour, or $42,654 a year.

Expansion projects

The Good Jobs for Michigan incentives were created in 2017 when the state was trying to entice Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn to build a $10 billion liquid crystal display manufacturing plant in the state promising at least 3,000 jobs. Foxconn chose Wisconsin instead, spurning a $3.7 billion incentives package that included all $200 million of the Good Jobs incentives.

After an effort to use the incentives to attract a second North American headquarters for Amazon failed, state officials started inking economic development deals with smaller-scale business-expansion projects.

Among the first companies awarded Good Jobs for Michigan incentives are autonomous-vehicle technology supplier Aptiv ($30.6 million for 500 jobs) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which will be able to claim up to $105 million in taxes generated by the 6,350 new employees it is hiring at assembly plants in Detroit and nearby Warren.

Horn equates a project like Mahindra's to FCA's $1.6 billion conversion of a former engine plant in Detroit into a Jeep assembly plant.

"I want tons more opportunities like the Jeep plant," Horn told Crain's Detroit Business, an affiliate of Automotive News.

Wary of tax incentives

Aptiv is renovating 186,000 square feet of its 473,427-square-foot Troy headquarters for 500 engineers, support staff and electronic lab technicians who are being moved to Michigan.

Late this year and in early 2020, FCA is expected to begin filling an unspecified number of the 4,950 jobs it is creating at its Mack Avenue and Jefferson North assembly plants in Detroit. FCA is expediting conversion of its Mack Avenue complex to begin production of Jeep vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is a Democrat from Flint whose community lost population and had unemployment rise after GM closed the Buick City complex in 1999.

Lear Corp., of Southfield, Mich., opened a seating plant on 33 acres of the Buick City site last year, the first redevelopment project on the site that has come to fruition.

Mahindra has signed a letter of intent with the Racer Trust to redevelop the 364 remaining acres.

Ananich said he has no position yet on "Good Jobs 2" and allowing the tax incentive to continue.

"The longer I've been in the Legislature, the less I like tax incentives," said Ananich, who has been in the Legislature for eight years.

