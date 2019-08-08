Mahindra eyes former GM plant in Mich. if it wins U.S. contract

India vehicle manufacturing giant Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said it plans to revitalize the former General Motors Buick City complex in Flint, Mich., in a deal that could lead to 2,000 jobs if it wins a major U.S. government contract.

Mahindra North America Inc. signed a letter of intent with RACER Trust to build a plant on the 364-acre site, which was once the home to the majority of Buick's operations before operations ceased in 2010 following the GM bankruptcy.

Mahindra is out of capacity at its plant in Auburn Hills, Mich. -- where it manufactures an off-road vehicle called the Roxor -- and requires more production space, the company said Thursday in a statement .

But Mahindra's expansion is highly contingent on its ability to secure a $6 billion contract to build next-generation delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service. Mahindra is one of six finalists for the contract, which includes a 20-year parts supply deal, to build 180,000 delivery vehicles. USPS is expected to make its decision later this year.

Another finalist for the contract is Workhorse Group Inc. , which plans to revitalize GM's idled assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, if it wins the contract.

Tax incentives

The deal also seems to be in jeopardy unless Mahindra can secure tax incentives. The company said in the release that it's evaluating other sites and that where it invests "will be driven in part by the financial incentives that are available from the State of Michigan."

"Winning the USPS contract is a key element of our growth strategy but it's only a piece of what we have planned," Rick Haas, president and CEO of Mahindra Automotive North America, said in the release. "We have a long-term product plan and we believe the former Buick City site in Flint is a strong contender for what would essentially be Mahindra's first large scale manufacturing operation in the United States."

It would be the second investment recently at the former Buick City. Seating supplier Lear Corp. opened a $29 million plant last year on 33 acres of the property. The 156,000-square-foot building opened in August at 902 E. Hamilton Ave. and is expected to employ more than 600.

The remaining Buick City property is a shade over 364 acres, according to marketing materials on the website of RACER (Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response) Trust, which was created in March 2011 to clean up and dispose of 89 GM properties during the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.

Long history on site

Buick City was originally developed in 1903, with automotive production on the north and south sides of East Leith Street. South of Leith, production stopped in 1999; north of Leith, it halted in 2010, and all of the buildings on both sides of the street have been demolished.

The site has faced environmental challenges recently as polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, were found on the property in April 2018.

PFAS were created in the 1940s and have been used by a variety of industries since. In some cases they can have adverse health effects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Those can include things like increasing the risk of thyroid disease, high blood pressure in pregnant women, kidney and testicular cancer, increasing cholesterol levels and decreasing a woman's chance of getting pregnant, according to the state.

A spokesman for RACER said the group "continues to find PFAS in various areas and (we are) working to pinpoint the source(s)."

"A lot of the sampling that we hoped to get done in the spring and early summer was pushed back because of the very wet conditions," Bill Callen, the RACER spokesman, said in an email.