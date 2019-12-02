Lucid Motors breaks ground on Ariz. plant, signals production in late 2020

Lucid Motors broke ground on its new electric vehicle plant in Casa Grande, Ariz., on Monday — the facility at which the company says it will start production on its electric sedan late next year.

The Newark, Calif., electric carmaker says it will begin production on its debut model, the Air sedan, in Arizona in December 2020. The vehicle is slated to have a 400-mile range, according to Lucid, and will cost more than $100,000. The Casa Grande site — halfway between Phoenix and Tucson — was selected out of 60 possible sites for manufacturing.

The company plans to manufacture 15,000 vehicles during its first full year of production in 2021.

"We believe that first of all, we need to get the quality spot on. So we'll have a very slow, very considered build up," Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told Automotive News. "It's not like turning the faucets on. This is not going to be binary. So we'll go through a curve of production volume."