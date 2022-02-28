Lucid cuts 2022 production goal, misses delivery target

The California-based startup also said it shipped 125 cars to customers last year after targeting 500 deliveries.

From wire reports

SAN FRANCISCO -- Luxury EV maker Lucid Group said on Monday that it revised down its production forecast for this year, blaming "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges."

Click here for all of our coverage of electric vehicles.

The California-based startup also delivered 125 cars to customers last year, missing its target.

It expects to produce between 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles this year, down from its previous goal of 20,000, it said in a statement.

Shares slumped 13 percent in after-market trading following the announcement.
 

Lucid Q4 report
Lucid Q4 report >

Other EV startups such as Rivian Automotive Inc. and Lordstown Motors, which have raised money in public listings, have fallen short of their own production targets.

Lucid is targeting a much higher-end buyer than Rivian, as the initial version of Lucid’s Air sedan costs $169,000.

Altogether, Lucid has produced more than 400 Air sedans to date and has delivered more than 300 to customers. It also reported more than 25,000 reservations for the vehicle and booked $26.4 million in fourth quarter revenue.

CEO Peter Rawlinson didn’t to specify the logistical issues causing the production delays, but expressed confidence Lucid is well poised to capitalize on demand for its vehicles.  

“We remain confident in our ability to capture the tremendous opportunities ahead given our technology leadership and strong demand for our cars,” he said in a statement.

A 2.85 million-square-foot expansion of its Casa Grande, Ariz., assembly plant is “on track,” according to the statement. Lucid also said it recently leased land in Saudi Arabia where it plans to build its second factory.

Chairman Andrew Liveris previously told Bloomberg TV that he expects the second plant to open by 2026.

The launch of the Air has not come without some issues, as just last week Lucid issued a recall over a potential safety defect. Lucid also shipped some of the first sedans without a promised driver-assistance feature, which the company promised to add after delivery via an over-the-air software update.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla factory near Berlin in final phase of approval process
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla factory near Berlin in final phase of approval process
Tesla factory near Berlin in final phase of approval process
Volvo_C40_production_Ghent.jpg
Volvo, VW, Daimler Truck suspend shipments to Russia
Durr converts auto factory data into predictive analysis
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive