Lordstown Motors could provide electric pickups to Ohio utility

Lordstown Motors Corp. could provide 250 electric pickups to one of the largest electric utilities in the country, the company said Wednesday.

FirstEnergy has signed a letter of intent to buy the Endurance electric pickups from Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors is aiming to build the first electric pickup in the U.S., despite competition from General Motors, Ford, Rivian, Tesla and others. The letter from FirstEnergy is not the first letter of intent Lordstown Motors has received, but it is the first the company has disclosed publicly, a spokesman said.

"Over the past couple of months, we have worked to better understand the needs of local residents and businesses," Steve Burns, Lordstown Motors CEO, said in a statement. "The ultimate goal is to continue to prioritize relationships, like the one we've developed with our partners at FirstEnergy, which drive innovative developments for this community."