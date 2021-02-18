Lexus reclaims reliability crown, J.D. Power survey shows

Lexus returned to the top of the vehicle-dependability mountain after a one-year hiatus, while Kia ranked No. 3 overall to lead all mass-market brands for the first time, an annual study by J.D. Power showed.

Overall long-term reliability hit a record level in the 32-year history of J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study, averaging 121 problems per 100 vehicles surveyed, compared with 134 problems per 100 vehicles in last year's report.

"Automakers are making increasingly dependable vehicles — but there are still some problem areas that need to be addressed and some warning signs on the horizon," Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, said in a statement Thursday.

Across all brands, Porsche ranked second behind Lexus. The German brand's 911 model took top honors for fewest reported problems for the second time in three years.

Toyota placed fourth while Cadillac and Buick tied at No. 5 with 100 reported problems per 100 vehicles. Hyundai, Genesis — the winner of last year's dependability crown — Lincoln, Acura and BMW filled out the top 10.