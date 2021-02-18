Lexus reclaims reliability crown, J.D. Power survey shows

2020 Lexus RX

Lexus returned to the top of the vehicle-dependability mountain after a one-year hiatus, while Kia ranked No. 3 overall to lead all mass-market brands for the first time, an annual study by J.D. Power showed.

Overall long-term reliability hit a record level in the 32-year history of J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study, averaging 121 problems per 100 vehicles surveyed, compared with 134 problems per 100 vehicles in last year's report.

"Automakers are making increasingly dependable vehicles — but there are still some problem areas that need to be addressed and some warning signs on the horizon," Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, said in a statement Thursday.

Across all brands, Porsche ranked second behind Lexus. The German brand's 911 model took top honors for fewest reported problems for the second time in three years.

Toyota placed fourth while Cadillac and Buick tied at No. 5 with 100 reported problems per 100 vehicles. Hyundai, Genesis — the winner of last year's dependability crown — Lincoln, Acura and BMW filled out the top 10.

J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study
Brand ranking Problems per 100 vehicles
Lexus 81
Porsche 86
Kia 97
Toyota 98
Buick 100
Cadillac 100
Hyundai 101
Genesis 102
Lincoln 106
Acura 108
BMW 108
Chevrolet 115
Mitsubishi 116
Mazda 121
Industry Average 121
Mercedes-Benz 122
Ram 123
Dodge 125
Mini 125
Subaru 125
Audi 127
Nissan 128
Ford 130
Infiniti 137
Jeep 141
GMC 143
Volvo 143
Honda 145
Volkswagen 163
Chrysler 166
Jaguar 186
Alfa Romeo 196
Land Rover 244
     
Tesla* 176
Lexus ranks highest among premium brands, and is noted by a gold bar. Kia ranks highest among mass market brands, and is noted by a gold bar.
*Tesla is not rank eligible because it does not meet study award criteria.

Tesla is included in the study for the first time, with 176 problems per 100 vehicles, though it was not included in the official rankings because Tesla did not allow J.D. Power to survey its owners in 15 states.

"Tesla's score was calculated based on a robust sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states," J.D. Power said. If its score were included in the official rankings, the electric vehicle maker would rank fourth from the bottom.

In addition to the top 10 brands, Chevrolet and Mitsubishi did better than the industry average, with Mazda right at the average. Aside from Kia, other brands above the industry average that showed strong improvement were Cadillac, Acura, Hyundai and Mitsubishi.

While most auto owners are not seeing their vehicles break down or fall apart at the three-year mark, Sargent said, inconsistent or underperforming on-board technology continues to be an issue.

Of the eight problem categories covered in the study, all showed improvement, led by exterior and driving experience. The audio, communication, entertainment and navigation category showed minimal improvement and remained the category with the most problems reported.

Top three models per segment
Segment Highest ranked Others ranked
Compact Car Volkswagen Beetle Chevrolet Cruze, Toyota Corolla (Tie), Toyota Prius (Tie)
Compact Premium Car Lexus ES Lincoln MKZ, BMW 4 Series
Small Premium Car* BMW 2 Series Audi A3
Midsize Car Kia Optima Hyundai Sonata, Ford Fusion
Midsize Sporty Car* Chevrolet Camaro Dodge Challenger
Midsize Premium Car Genesis G80 Cadillac CT6, BMW 5 Series
Large Car* Toyota Avalon Chevrolet Impala
Small SUV Kia Sportage Buick Encore, Hyundai Tucson
Small Premium SUV* Mercedes-Benz GLA Audi Q3
Compact SUV Buick Envision Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester
Compact Premium SUV Porsche Macan Lexus NX,Lincoln MKC
Midsize SUV Kia Sorento Toyota Highlander, Ford Edge
Midsize Premium SUV Lexus GX Cadillac XT5, Lexus RX
Large SUV Chevrolet Tahoe Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon
Large Light Duty Pickup Toyota Tundra Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 1500
Large Heavy Duty Pickup* Chevrolet Silverado HD Ram 2500/3500
Midsize Pickup* Nissan Frontier Honda Ridgeline
Minivan Toyota Sienna Dodge Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica
*No other model in this segment performs above segment average.
There must be at least three models with 80% of market sales or four models with 67% of the market sales in any given award segment for an award to be presented. In the City Car, Compact Multi-Purpose Vehicle, Compact Premium Sporty Car, Compact Sporty Car, Large Premium Car, Large Premium SUV, Midsize Premium Sporty Car, and Small Car segments, these criteria were not met.

"From early in the ownership experience, many owners complain about these systems being problematic," Sargent said in the statement.

"With smartphone apps increasingly giving owners an alternative," he continued, that creates a problem for automakers loath to hand over this lucrative business to third parties.

Lexus stood atop the rankings, which included 32 brands, for the ninth time in 10 years, with 81 problems reported per 100 vehicles.

Sitting at the bottom of the rankings were Jaguar, Alfa Romeo and Land Rover, which together averaged more than two reported problems per vehicle.

Volkswagen had the biggest performance decline across all brands, slipping from sixth overall and 113 problems per 100 vehicles last year to 23rd this year with 163 problems per 100 vehicles. Only Chrysler, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo and Land Rover placed lower in this year's ranking.

Honda also saw some significant slippage, dropping to the 22nd position (145 per 100) from the 14th slot (139 per 100) last year.

The study measures the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles over the past 12 months. The 2021 study is based on responses from 33,251 original owners of 2018 model year vehicles after three years of ownership. Responses were collected from July through November of last year.

