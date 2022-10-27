Lear plans $80 million EV parts plant

Lear Corp. will open an $80 million plant and create hundreds of jobs in Michigan after winning a program with General Motors Co. that marks its largest electric vehicle deal and investment to date, the supplier said Thursday.

The Southfield-based company struck a deal with the automaker to exclusively supply the battery disconnect unit on all full-size SUVs and trucks built on GM's Ultium EV platform through 2030, according to a news release.

Lear said it is "working with state and local officials on a plan" to open the plant. The specific location was not disclosed, nor has the amount of potential incentives being sought for the project.