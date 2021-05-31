The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: VW bears brunt; losses slow

Nearly half of the 55,000 vehicles taken out of production schedules in North America last week were Volkswagens, according to the latest report from AutoForecast Solutions. It was one of the lower weekly totals in recent months. 

Among the 25,000 Volkswagen vehicles impacted were 11,900 Tiguan compact crossovers, 6,700 Taos subcompact crossovers and 6,400 Jetta/Bora compact sedans (Puebla, Mexico).  

About 8,300 Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles were removed from production schedules. They include 4,500 Camry midsize sedans, Avalon large sedans, RAV4 compact crossovers and Lexus ES crossovers (Georgetown, Ky.) and 3,800 Sequoia large SUVs, Highlander large crossovers and Sienna minivans (Princeton, Ind.).  

Of note for Stellantis were 17,600 Jeep Compass compact crossovers (Toluca, Mexico) and 4,500 Ram 1500 pickups (Warren, Mich.). 

The latest changes raise the global number of vehicles lost in announced shutdowns and line slowdowns to chip shortages to 2.99 million, up from 2.89 million a week earlier. AutoForecast Solutions now projects that as many as 4.09 million cars and trucks ultimately could be affected worldwide. 

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America1,226,0001,452,000
Europe950,0001,394,000
Rest of Asia414,000668,000
China*303,000429,000
South America78,000114,000
Middle East/Africa19,00030,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

