The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Production cuts lessen

Vehicle production schedules saw minor trims last week due to the worldwide shortage in microchips, but no major changes.

New cuts in vehicle production schedules due to the global shortage of microchips appeared to abate around the industry last week, although the number of lost units continued to rise, according to the latest report by AutoForecast Solutions, which has been tracking the crisis all year.

AFS raised its estimate for the toll of vehicles that have been cut from worldwide production plans to date to 5.8 million. It now forecasts that as many as 7.1 million vehicles eventually could be eliminated because of the supply problem.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America1,874,0002,178,000
Europe1,746,0002,206,000
China1,122,0001,275,000
Rest of Asia839,0001,090,000
South America224,000247,000
Middle East/Africa48,00062,000
Total 5,853,0007,060,000

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

