The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Pickups taking bigger hits

Early in the crisis, automakers appeared to be able to minimize the impact on the popular and profitable vehicle line. Not anymore.

Pickups are now bearing more of the load from the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that’s been pummeling the industry for months. Pickups now account for 17 percent of the vehicles that have been taken out of North American production schedules, April 13 figures from AutoForecast Solutions show. That’s nearly double the 9 percent figure from early March, when automakers appeared to be able to steer their limited chip supplies to higher-profit vehicles. 

Last year, pickups accounted for 20 percent of U.S. vehicle sales. 

The changes are reflected at Ford Motor Co., which announced last week more downtime at several assembly plants. They include the Kansas City, Mo., line that builds the popular F-150 pickup, which was recently redesigned. 

Ford accounted for a net total of 30,400 vehicles affected in North America last week, according to AutoForecast Solutions’ April 16 report. 

Also affected, out of Stellantis: More than 9,000 Jeep Cherokee midsize SUVs (Belvidere, Ill.); nearly 4,000 Chrysler Voyager and Pacifica minivans (Windsor, Ont.); and more than 2,200 Ram 1500 pickups (Warren, Mich.). 

Nissan lost production of more than 1,330 Rogue compact crossovers (Smyrna, Tenn.) last week.

The latest changes raise the number of vehicles not produced globally because of announced shutdowns and slowdowns to 1.68 million, up from 1.53 million a week earlier. AFS now projects more than 2.71 million stand to be affected.

Related Article
Chip issue nets bipartisan support
The breakdown
  Announced Projected
North America 683,000 885,000
Europe 484,000 892,000
Rest of Asia 306,000 558,000
China* 135,000 261,000
South America 52,000 87,000
Middle East/Africa* 19,000 29,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis idles Ontario minivan output until May 3 due to chip shortage
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stellantis idles Ontario minivan output until May 3 due to chip shortage
Stellantis idles Ontario minivan output until May 3 due to chip shortage
Michigan COVID surge threatens Ram truck plant
Michigan COVID surge threatens Ram truck plant
EV adoption may fall short of industry expectations, experts warn
EV adoption may fall short of industry expectations, experts warn
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive