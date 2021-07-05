While North American auto factories leveled off in their production cuts because of microchip shortages this week, European and Asia Pacific plants made more volume changes. Worldwide, automakers could eventually see 6.1 million vehicles lost because of the supply crisis, according to AutoForecast Solutions’ latest weekly survey, compared with its forecast of 5.8 million vehicles one week ago.
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Hard week for Europe, Asia
Worldwide, automakers could eventually see 6.1 million vehicles lost due to the supply crisis.
