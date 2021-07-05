The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Hard week for Europe, Asia

Worldwide, automakers could eventually see 6.1 million vehicles lost due to the supply crisis.

While North American auto factories leveled off in their production cuts because of microchip shortages this week, European and Asia Pacific plants made more volume changes. Worldwide, automakers could eventually see 6.1 million vehicles lost because of the supply crisis, according to AutoForecast Solutions’ latest weekly survey, compared with its forecast of 5.8 million vehicles one week ago.

Related Article
In supply crunch, dealers look to other dealers
The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
Europe1,620,0002,069,000
North America1,564,0001,870,000
China759,000894,000
Rest of Asia772,0001,026,000
South America175,000198,000
Middle East/Africa*48,00062,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BMW warns chip supply shortage 'critical'
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BMW warns chip supply shortage 'critical'
BMW warns chip supply shortage 'critical'
Ford adds new July downtime at multiple plants due to chip shortage
Ford adds new July downtime at multiple plants due to chip shortage
Global light-vehicle production to grow 50% in Q2, but supply woes persist, forecast says
Global light-vehicle production to grow 50% in Q2, but supply woes persist, forecast says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive