The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: GM production pummeled

General Motors’ North American production was hammered harder than that of its rivals last week by the unrelenting global shortage of microchips. The latest figures from AutoForecast Solutions show GM accounted for more than 73,500 of the 113,000 vehicles taken out of production schedules.

Hardest hit was the automaker’s factory in Wentzville, Mo., where about 14,000 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans were impacted. So, too, were 16,200 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups. Also affected: More than 10,600 Equinox crossovers (Ingersoll, Ontario); 9,400 Malibu sedans (Fairfax, Kan.); and 7,500 GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 and XT6 crossovers (Spring Hill, Tenn.).

Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, accounted for more than 18,000 vehicles, most of which were F-Series Super Duty pickups. Subaru lost 16,000 units of production, more than half of which were Outback crossovers (Lafayette, Ind.).

The changes raise the number of vehicles not produced globally because of announced shutdowns and slowdowns to 1.53 million, up from 1.38 million a week earlier. AFS now projects 2.55 million stand to be affected.

The breakdown