The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: GM bears the brunt

The fallout from the global microchip supply shortage worsened last week, knocking 121,000 vehicles out of North America’s production schedule, according to AutoForecast Solutions’ tally Friday, April 30.

General Motors accounted for 79,600 of those vehicles, the figures show.

They included 17,000 Chevrolet Equinox compact crossovers (Ingersoll, Ont.) and 24,100 Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedans and Cadillac XT4 premium crossovers (Fairfax, Kan.). More than 12,700 vehicles were deleted from production plans at Lansing, Mich., including Chevrolet Camaro convertibles, Camaro coupes, and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 luxury vehicles.

Ford cut 5,500 Bronco Sport crossovers at its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. Ford reported during its Q1 earnings call last week that it could lose 50 percent of its planned second-quarter production because of the chip shortage.

The latest changes in production plans raise the global number of vehicles lost in announced shutdowns and line slowdowns to 2.29 million, up from 2.07 million a week earlier. AFS now projects that up to 3.36 million cars and trucks ultimately could be affected.