The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford, Stellantis take more hits this week

Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis accounted for most of the 151,000 vehicles taken out of North American production schedules last week as the chip shortage intensified across the globe, according to the latest industry report from AutoForecast Solutions.

Among the 93,000 Ford vehicles taken out of North American production schedules last week were 28,000 Escape compact crossovers (Louisville, Ky.); 35,000 F-Series pickups (Dearborn, Mich., and Kansas City, Mo.); 7,000 Edge midsize crossovers (Oakville, Ontario); and 6,500 Explorer crossovers (Chicago).

Stellantis took nearly 38,000 vehicles out of its North American production schedules, including 36,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs (Belvidere, Ill.) and 1,100 Chrysler Voyager minivans and 900 Chrysler Pacifica minivans (Windsor, Ontario).

The latest changes raise the global number of vehicles lost in announced shutdowns and line slowdowns as a result of chip shortages to 2.89 million, up from 2.67 million a week earlier. AFS now projects that up to 4 million cars and trucks ultimately could be affected worldwide.