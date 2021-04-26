The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford, Stellantis hit hard

Ford and Stellantis account for most of the nearly 80,000 vehicles taken out of North American production schedules last week as a result of the ongoing microchip shortage, according to an April 23 tally by AutoForecast Solutions.

Ford had a net total of 45,500 vehicles affected in North America last week, AutoForecast Solutions figures show.

This includes 18,000 Ford Explorer and 2,000 Aviator large crossovers (Chicago), 5,200 Mustangs (Flat Rock, Mich.), 11,700 F-Series pickups and nearly 6,900 Transit full-size vans (Kansas City, Mo.).

Ford said last week that its Chicago and Flat Rock plants, as well as both the F-150 and Transit van sides of its Kansas City plant will be down the weeks of May 3 and 10 as the automaker continues to get pummeled by the semiconductor crisis.

At the same time, 30,000 Stellantis vehicles were impacted in North America, including 14,700 Jeep Grand Cherokee midsize SUVs and 5,600 Dodge Durango large SUVs (Detroit), and more than 2,200 Ram 1500 pickups (Warren, Mich.).

General Motors also took a hit. It had to cut 4,900 Chevrolet Express and 1,800 GMC Savana full-size vans (Wentzville, Mo.).

The latest changes raise the number of vehicles lost from production globally because of chip-related shutdowns and slowdowns to 2.07 million, up from 1.68 million a week earlier. AFS now projects that 3.12 million units could end up being affected.