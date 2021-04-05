The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford hit hard

Ford Motor Co. factories absorbed the biggest blows in North America last week from the global shortage of microchips.

Ford accounted for nearly 44,000 vehicles in AutoForecast Solutions’ latest tally of cars and trucks that have been removed from production schedules. That included more than 24,000 F-Series pickups, the bestselling vehicle in the United States.

Here are highlights for the week through April 2:

Ford:

Dearborn, Mich. (F-Series): 13,700

Louisville, Ky. (Escape, Corsair): 11,700

Kansas City 2 (F-Series): 10,400

Oakville, Ontario (Edge, MKX, Nautilus): 7,000

Kansas City 1 (Transit): 700

Chicago (Explorer, Aviator): 500

Ohio Assembly (E-Series, F-Series Super Duty): 300

Subaru: 9,000 vehicles, Lafayette, Ind. (Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Ascent)

Stellantis: 6,000 vehicles, Brampton, Ontario (Charger, Challenger, 300, 300C)

Nissan: 5,900 vehicles, Aguascalientes, Mexico (Micra, March, Versa, Kicks)

Volkswagen: 2,800 vehicles, Puebla, Mexico (Tiguan, Taos)

In addition, the number of vehicles impacted in Asia outside of China soared to 258,000, up from 105,000 a week earlier.

The latest changes raise the number of vehicles not produced globally because of announced shutdowns and slowdowns to 1.38 million, up from 1.16 million a week earlier. AFS now projects that 2.39 million stand to be affected.

The breakdown