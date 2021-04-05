The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford hit hard

Ford factories absorbed the biggest blows in North America last week from the global shortage of microchips.

Ford accounted for nearly 44,000 vehicles in AutoForecast Solutions’ latest tally of cars and trucks that have been removed from production schedules. That included more than 24,000 F-Series pickups, the bestselling vehicle in the United States. 

Here are highlights for the week through April 2:

Ford:

  • Dearborn, Mich. (F-Series): 13,700
  • Louisville, Ky. (Escape, Corsair): 11,700 
  • Kansas City 2 (F-Series): 10,400 
  • Oakville, Ontario (Edge, MKX, Nautilus): 7,000
  • Kansas City 1 (Transit): 700
  • Chicago (Explorer, Aviator): 500
  • Ohio Assembly (E-Series, F-Series Super Duty): 300 

Subaru: 9,000 vehicles, Lafayette, Ind. (Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Ascent) 

Stellantis: 6,000 vehicles, Brampton, Ontario (Charger, Challenger, 300, 300C) 

Nissan: 5,900 vehicles, Aguascalientes, Mexico (Micra, March, Versa, Kicks) 

Volkswagen: 2,800 vehicles, Puebla, Mexico (Tiguan, Taos)

In addition, the number of vehicles impacted in Asia outside of China soared to 258,000, up from 105,000 a week earlier.

The latest changes raise the number of vehicles not produced globally because of announced shutdowns and slowdowns to 1.38 million, up from 1.16 million a week earlier. AFS now projects that 2.39 million stand to be affected.

The breakdown

The breakdown
  Announced Projected
North America 521,000 719,000
Europe* 400,000 799,000
Rest of Asia 258,000 501,000
China* 135,000 261,000
South America* 45,000 80,000
Middle East/Africa 19,000 29,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

