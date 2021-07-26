The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chinese, N.A. plants pinched

Several Chinese auto plants have cut production plans because of the ongoing microchip shortage.

Microchip shortages have been felt heavily at auto plants in China, with several automakers trimming production schedules there.

Chinese plants reduced planned output by 355,000 vehicles in recent weeks, according to the most recent data from industry forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions.

Volkswagen’s operations in China felt the shortage particularly hard, according to AFS’ running tally. And separately, VW told shareholders last week that it cut several hundred thousand vehicles from its schedule worldwide as a result of the supply shortage. 

Automakers in North America also felt an additional pinch. AFS estimates that plants there have cut another 106,000 cars and trucks from their production plans because of the chip shortage. AFS now estimates that the crisis has reduced worldwide production by 5.6 million vehicles so far, and it projects the number could climb to 6.9 million. 

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America1,784,0002,088,000
Europe1,692,0002,152,000
China*1,114,0001,268,000
Rest of Asia810,0001,060,000
South America200,000223,000
Middle East/Africa*48,00062,000
Total 5,648,0006,855,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

