The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: China bears the brunt

New production cuts resulting from microchip shortages fell heavily on the Asia-Pacific region last week, while the situation remains a global concern.

Some 455,000 vehicles were taken out of production schedules worldwide last week, but nearly 197,000 were in China and the rest of Asia, according to the latest industry report from AutoForecast Solutions.

Europe was the second-most impacted region, with 158,000 vehicles slashed from factory schedules.

Impacted in China were 54,000 vehicles taken out of Dongfeng Honda’s schedule in Hubei, China; 33,500 FAW Volkswagen vehicles (Guangdong, Jilin, Shandong, Sichuan and Tianjin, China); 22,500 GAC Honda vehicles (Guangdong, China); and 20,000 SAIC VW vehicles (Zhejiang and Shanghai, China).

Volkswagen accounted for 92,300 vehicles taken out of schedules in Eastern and Western Europe across a variety of nameplates.

Of the 39,500 vehicles impacted in North America last week, Volkswagen accounted for 26,300 (Puebla, Mexico), while Honda Motor accounted for 13,200 (Marysville, Ohio).

The latest additions raise the global number of vehicles lost in announced chip-related shutdowns and line slowdowns to 4.6 million, up from 4.1 million a week earlier. AFS now projects that up to 5.8 million cars and trucks ultimately could be affected worldwide.