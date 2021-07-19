The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Another N.A. spike

New shortages in microchip supplies have caused a spate of additional cutbacks in North American vehicle production, according to the latest weekly report by AutoForecast Solutions.

The past two weeks of moderating production cuts were reversed as North American plants added another 78,000 vehicles to their running tally of chip-related schedule reductions.

AFS now reports that global automakers have announced production cuts of 5.16 million vehicles from their production schedules and could lose a total 6.3 million because of the crisis.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America1,678,0001,982,000
Europe1,665,0002,115,000
South America201,000 225,000
China* 759,000 894,000
Rest of Asia 812,000 1,062,000
Middle East/Africa*48,00062,000
Total 5,163,000 6,340,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

