The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Another 100,700 vehicles cut

The tally for worldwide production cuts resulting from microchip shortages just rose by more than 100,000 vehicles.

The estimate for worldwide vehicle production lost because of the shortage of microchips rose by nearly 107,000 units last week, according to the latest report from AutoForecast Solutions.

AFS estimated the total of lost vehicles at 5,960,000 to date, compared with 5,853,000 a week earlier.

For auto plants in North America, the tally of vehicle cutbacks to date rose by 71,300 from a week earlier.

The new estimate includes production cuts to various models by Nissan North America, including nearly 8,000 Rogue crossovers (Smyrna, Tenn.), 6,800 Sentra sedans (Aguascalientes, Mexico) and 6,700 Altima sedans (Canton, Miss.).

General Motors’ production cuts included 7,600 Chevrolet Equinox crossovers and 6,400 Chevrolet Blazer crossovers (Ramos Arizpe, Mexico), according to the AFS report.

AFS now forecasts that total production losses resulting from the microchip shortage could climb to more than 7.1 million vehicles.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America1,946,0002,250,000
Europe1,758,0002,217,000
China1,122,0001,275,000
Rest of Asia839,0001,090,000
South America248,000271,000
Middle East/Africa48,00062,000
Total 5,960,0007,166,000

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

