The latest numbers on the microchip shortage

North America was hit hard by the latest plant closings and production slowdowns resulting from the global shortage of microchips.

More than 65,000 vehicles from six automakers were added to AutoForecast Solutions’ weekly tally of vehicles that have been taken out of production schedules.

Here’s a summary of changes for the week through March 26.

Stellantis: 35,300 vehicles

Windsor, Ontario (Pacifica, Voyager): 14,000

Belvidere, Ill. (Cherokee): 11,000

Warren, Mich. (Ram 1500): 8,100

Saltillo, Mexico (Ram 1500): 2,200

General Motors: 12,900 vehicles

Wentzville, Mo. (Express, Savana, Canyon, Colorado): 10,000

Lansing, Mich. (Camaro, CT4, CT5): 2,900

Volkswagen: 11,000 vehicles, Puebla, Mexico (Jetta)

Honda: 3,000 vehicles, Celaya, Mexico (HR-V)

Toyota: 1,400 vehicles, San Antonio (Tundra, Tacoma)

Ford: 1,000 vehicles, Dearborn, Mich. (F Series)

The latest changes lift the number of vehicles not produced globally because of announced shutdowns and slowdowns to 1.16 million, up from 1.1 million a week earlier, said AFS. Its projection for the number of vehicles that stand to be affected is now 2 million.