The latest numbers on the microchip shortage

North America was hit hard by the latest plant closings and production slowdowns resulting from the global shortage of microchips. 

More than 65,000 vehicles from six automakers were added to AutoForecast Solutions’ weekly tally of vehicles that have been taken out of production schedules. 

Here’s a summary of changes for the week through March 26. 

Stellantis: 35,300 vehicles

  • Windsor, Ontario  (Pacifica, Voyager): 14,000
  • Belvidere, Ill. (Cherokee): 11,000
  • Warren, Mich. (Ram 1500): 8,100
  • Saltillo, Mexico (Ram 1500): 2,200

General Motors: 12,900 vehicles

  • Wentzville, Mo. (Express, Savana, Canyon, Colorado): 10,000
  • Lansing, Mich. (Camaro, CT4, CT5):  2,900

Volkswagen: 11,000 vehicles, Puebla, Mexico (Jetta) 

Honda: 3,000 vehicles, Celaya, Mexico (HR-V) 

Toyota: 1,400 vehicles, San Antonio (Tundra, Tacoma) 

Ford: 1,000 vehicles, Dearborn, Mich. (F Series) 

The latest changes lift the number of vehicles not produced globally because of announced shutdowns and slowdowns to 1.16 million, up from 1.1 million a week earlier, said AFS. Its projection for the number of vehicles that stand to be affected is now 2 million.

The breakdown
  Announced Projected
North America 453,000 643,000
Europe* 400,000 798,000
China 135,000 261,000
Rest of Asia* 105,000 197,000
South America* 45,000 80,000
Middle East/Africa* 19,000 29,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

