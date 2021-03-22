The latest numbers on the microchip shortage

Nearly 31,000 Hondas and Acuras were added to the tally of vehicles taken out of North America production schedules because of the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

The latest figures from AutoForecast Solutions show the biggest impact falling on the Accord line in Marysville, Ohio, which will lose an estimated 5,000 units. The Civic (4,000) and CR-V (4,400) lines in Alliston, Ontario, are being hit hard, too.

Honda is now on track to lose a total of some 49,000 units of production since the crisis surfaced in January, AFS calculates in its tally released Friday, March 19.

At the same time, more than 12,000 additional F-Series pickups were taken out of Ford’s U.S. production schedule, AFS said. In the latest cases, incomplete trucks will be stored as they await final parts.

The changes bring AFS’ running tally of affected vehicles in North America to 388,000, up 54,000 from a week earlier.

Globally, the number of vehicles not produced because of announced shutdowns and slowdowns rose to 1.1 million from 933,000 a week before, said AFS. Europe overtook North America as the most-impacted region. The AFS projection for the number of vehicles that stand to be affected is now 1.93 million.