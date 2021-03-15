The latest numbers on the microchip shortage

General Motors’ decision to idle output at its Lansing, Mich., assembly plant will cost the company 5,100 units of production this month, says AutoForecast Solutions.

The global shortage of semiconductor chips will prompt the shutdown of lines building the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 beginning Monday, March 15, GM said last week. The stoppage will continue at least through this month. GM intends to make up as much of the production as possible.

The addition of the Lansing cars helps bring the announced impact on North American vehicle production to 334,000, says AFS, which began tracking the data in January. That’s up 13,000 from a week earlier.

The number of vehicles estimated to be affected globally by the closures rose to 933,000 as of Friday, March 12, up from 882,000 a week earlier. The projected volume impact is now 1.76 million, up from 1.71 million the week before.