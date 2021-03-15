The latest numbers on the microchip shortage

GM's idling of its car-assembly plant in Lansing, Mich., brings the number of vehicles not produced because of the crisis closer to 1 million.

General Motors’ decision to idle output at its Lansing, Mich., assembly plant will cost the company 5,100 units of production this month, says AutoForecast Solutions. 

The global shortage of semiconductor chips will prompt the shutdown of lines building the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 beginning Monday, March 15, GM said last week. The stoppage will continue at least through this month. GM intends to make up as much of the production as possible. 

The addition of the Lansing cars helps bring the announced impact on North American vehicle production to 334,000, says AFS, which began tracking the data in January. That’s up 13,000 from a week earlier. 

The number of vehicles estimated to be affected globally by the closures rose to 933,000 as of Friday, March 12, up from 882,000 a week earlier. The projected volume impact is now 1.76 million, up from 1.71 million the week before.

The breakdown
  Announced Projected
North America 334,000 491,000
Europe 312,000 728,000
China* 128,000 247,000
Rest of Asia* 105,000 197,000
South America* 45,000 80,000
Middle East/Africa* 10,000 20,000
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

Letter
