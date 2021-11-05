The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Global cuts fall; brunt again on N.A.

The number of vehicles removed from global production plans because of the global microchip shortage declined for the third straight week as Europe and China continue to be spared from major cuts, according to the latest estimates by AutoForecast Solutions.

About 34,000 vehicles were trimmed from automakers’ production schedules worldwide. That’s down by nearly half from a week earlier, when 63,000 units were axed, and well down from 115,000 units and 280,000 vehicles cut in the two weeks before that.

For the second consecutive week, North American assembly plants bore the brunt of the impact. The roughly 20,400 vehicles eliminated in North America accounted for about 61 percent of all production lost.