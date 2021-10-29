The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. plants take bulk of chip hit

Nearly nine out of every 10 vehicles cut from global production plans last week were from North American plants.

Nearly nine out of every 10 vehicles cut from global production plans last week because of the ongoing microchip shortage were axed from North American plants, according to the latest estimate by AutoForecast Solutions.

About 63,000 vehicles were trimmed from automakers' production worldwide, down from about 115,000 the previous week and 280,000 the week before that. North American losses rose to 56,000 last week, up from about 26,000 the week prior.

Just a few weeks removed from cutting more than 200,000 vehicles from their plans in a single week, European factories did not make any changes related to the chip shortage last week, AFS said. The same was true for assembly plants in China.

Asian factories outside of China cut about 4,700 vehicles from their schedules, while roughly 2,400 vehicles were lost in South America.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America3,088,1363,353,550
Europe2,765,0533,224,631
China1,863,2122,028,607
Rest of Asia1,693,5821,947,192
South America336,722357,900
Middle East/Africa56,46971,156
Total9,803,17410,983,035

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

