The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Cuts continue, but production 'clawing' back

New estimates show that 94,000 more vehicles were removed from automakers’ production schedules at assembly plants worldwide.

New estimates show that 94,000 more vehicles were removed from automakers’ production schedules at assembly plants worldwide because of the microchip shortage, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

The majority of those cuts were at North American factories, where more than 61,000 vehicles were axed. The remainder were trimmed from plants in South America and in Asia outside of China.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said last week he expects the shortage to ease near the end of 2023, while Honda said it will have to cut output at two of its plants in Japan this month.

Still, production is “clawing its way back, and more manufacturers are reporting that their supplies of chips are becoming more stable,” said Sam Fiorani, AFS vice president of global vehicle forecasting, in an email. But automakers continue to steer chips into higher-profit models at the cost of lower-priced vehicle production, he added, leading to higher transaction prices.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
North America1,329,0001,478,300
Europe*1,097,0001,450,400
Rest of Asia718,000922,700
South America184,100185,700
China*167,600272,800
Middle East/Africa*41,40053,600
Total3,537,1004,363,500
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Inflation Reduction Act launches U.S. EV battery plans
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
NEW_ENERGY-MAIN_i.jpg
Inflation Reduction Act launches U.S. EV battery plans
AUDI-MAIN_i.jpg
Audi considers 1st U.S. assembly plant amid new EV tax credits
Kettering University's Learning Commons opened Sept. 23 and is meant to encourage student, faculty and staff collaboration.
University with GM roots opens $63 million learning center in Michigan
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-3-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-10-22
Read the issue
See our archive