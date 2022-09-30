The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A., Japan suffer chip cuts

Automakers eliminated 66,000 more vehicles from their production schedules because of the global microchip shortage, according to the latest estimate from AutoForecast Solutions.

North America accounted for about 39,500 vehicles in the latest round of cuts. Plants in Mexico cut 14,900 vehicles, while the United States cut 14,200 and Canada cut 10,400. The only other region that experienced production cuts was Japan, which saw 26,800 vehicles eliminated.

Reuters last week reported that Toyota Motor Corp.’s global output rose 44 percent in August on a year-over-year basis, a total of 766,683 vehicles. Toyota was able to secure more semiconductor components than anticipated, primarily in Asia, where there is also strong demand from consumers, as the chips shortage eases, according to a spokesperson. The Japanese automaker plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles worldwide in October, about 100,000 short of its previous production plan, due to semiconductor shortages.