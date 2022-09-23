The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Automakers cut back in every region

Unrelenting microchip shortages have taken another 96,700 vehicles out of automaker production schedules around the industry.

According to the newest estimate by AutoForecast Solutions, plants in every region of the world are sharing the pinch at the moment, including China, which had largely managed to steer through the crisis earlier in the year. 

Chinese plants trimmed 8,200 vehicles out of their schedules for the week, according to AFS, bringing their total lost production for the year so far to 167,600 vehicles. But in the same period of 2021, China had lost 10 times that number.

North American plants are cutting 54,000 vehicles out of their plans this week, while factories in Asia outside of China will lose 25,000. 

AFS now forecasts that the industry will lose a worldwide total of 4.2 million vehicles from 2022 production plans because of the microchip problem by the end of this year.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
North America1,228,2001,388,700
Europe1,097,0001,450,400
Rest of Asia676,000881,800
South America167,600272,800
China166,700168,300
Middle East/Africa41,40053,600
Total3,376,8004,214,500
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

