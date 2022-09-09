The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Americas, Europe hit as cuts persist

About 76,000 vehicles are added to AutoForecast Solutions’ tally of the number of units cut from automakers’ production plans because of the microchip shortage.

About 76,000 more vehicles had to be cut from global supplier production schedules due to shortages of microchips, according to the latest estimate from AutoForecast Solutions.

Some 22,400 vehicles were just trimmed from factory production plans in North America this week due to short supply, while 34,000 vehicles are being cut at European plants. In another notable development, AFS said assembly plants in South America are cutting back by 19,700.

So far this year, automakers have had to cut back by a total of 3.23 million vehicles due to chip shortages. That’s in addition to more than 10 million units lost in 2021, and excludes schedule reductions resulting from other supply chain problems, such as the war in Ukraine. 

The shortage continues to eat away at global auto production, even as billions of dollars are poured into future semiconductor production. Honda Motor Co. said last week it will reduce production at its Japanese plants by up to 40 percent through the end of September, while Volkswagen production in South America is expected to be restricted through at least the end of the year.

“The light at the end of this particular tunnel still seems a distance away,” said Sam Fiorani, AFS vice president of global vehicle forecasting, in an email.

Related Article
Automakers and suppliers explore automated purchasing
The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
North America1,147,0001,308,800
Europe1,089,0001,442,400
Rest of Asia*651,300856,100
South America165,200166,800
China*139,100244,300
Middle East/Africa*40,60052,800
Total3,232,3004,071,200
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis engine parts workers go on strike amid shift to EVs
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stellantis Auburn Hills. RTRs web_2.jpg
Stellantis engine parts workers go on strike amid shift to EVs
MERCEDES-MAIN_i.jpg
Rivian gets some European help from Mercedes
VW plant
Volkswagen's Mexican union says strike deadline postponed
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-12-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive