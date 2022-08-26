The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: More cuts amid re-sourcing push

An additional 59,100 vehicles were cut from automakers’ global production plans this week because of the shortage of microchips, according to the latest tally by AutoForecast Solutions.

North American plant reductions of 29,900 vehicles accounted for about half of those. In Asia, 21,500 were cut, and 7,700 were axed in Europe, AFS said.

The chip shortage continues to diminish global vehicle output as automakers wait for new semiconductor manufacturing capacity to come online. Honda Motor Co. said last week that it will cut production plans in Japan by up to 40 percent because of supply chain challenges.

“A large part of the issue in Japan comes from their reliance on China for many parts, including semiconductors,” said Sam Fiorani, AFS vice president of global vehicle forecasting, in an email. “Since China has become less reliable for delivery of components, manufacturers, Honda among them, are looking to re-source many parts that currently come from China.”

More than 3.1 million vehicles have been deleted from schedules so far this year because of the chip shortage, according to AFS.