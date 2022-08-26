The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: More cuts amid re-sourcing push

The chip shortage continues to hammer away at global vehicle production as automakers await additional semiconductor manufacturing capacity to come online.

An additional 59,100 vehicles were cut from automakers’ global production plans this week because of the shortage of microchips, according to the latest tally by AutoForecast Solutions.

North American plant reductions of 29,900 vehicles accounted for about half of those. In Asia, 21,500 were cut, and 7,700 were axed in Europe, AFS said.

The chip shortage continues to diminish global vehicle output as automakers wait for new semiconductor manufacturing capacity to come online. Honda Motor Co. said last week that it will cut production plans in Japan by up to 40 percent because of supply chain challenges.

“A large part of the issue in Japan comes from their reliance on China for many parts, including semiconductors,” said Sam Fiorani, AFS vice president of global vehicle forecasting, in an email. “Since China has become less reliable for delivery of components, manufacturers, Honda among them, are looking to re-source many parts that currently come from China.”

More than 3.1 million vehicles have been deleted from schedules so far this year because of the chip shortage, according to AFS.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
North America1,118,5001,280,200
Europe1,054,0001,407,400
Rest of Asia642,000 846,700
South America*139,100244,300
China*128,900130,600
Middle East/Africa*40,60052,800
Total3,123,2003,962,100
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM idling Corvette production this week in Bowling Green
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Corvette plant
GM idling Corvette production this week in Bowling Green
assemblyline-MAIN_i.jpg
Mercedes EV production launches in Alabama
Ford Valencia 2021.jpg
Ford delays Spanish investments, citing 'revised outlook for Europe'
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-29-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive