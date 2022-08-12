The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: A much-needed reprieve

Just 6,800 units were added last week to AutoForecast Solutions’ tally of vehicles lost to the semiconductor shortage, one of the lowest weekly totals since the start of the microchip crisis.

Automakers have cut 6,800 more vehicles out of their worldwide production schedules because of microchip shortages, according to the latest estimate by AutoForecast Solutions. 

The adjustment is one of the smallest weekly production cuts since the microchip crisis emerged early last year. All of last week’s cuts occurred at North American assembly plants.

The week’s relatively modest impact may be welcome news, but worries still abound. During recent earnings calls, “the majority of automakers” said they expected the microchip shortage to limit production into early 2023, Josh Shastal, AutoForecast’s director of vehicle forecasting, wrote in an email.

Longer term, automakers were given new hope last week by the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, which makes $52 billion in subsidies available to spur microchip production capacity in the U.S. 

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
North America1,066,3001,228,000
Europe*1,037,5001,390,900
Rest of Asia*607,100811,900
South America*125,700127,400
China*121,500226,700
Middle East/Africa*39,10051,300
Total2,997,3003,836,200
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

EV tax credit restrictions could reshape automakers' supply chains, battery strategies
