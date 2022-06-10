The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: 2022 cuts surge past 2 million vehicles

The number of vehicles lost to the semiconductor shortage so far this year has passed the 2 million-unit mark.

The number of vehicles canceled from automaker production schedules worldwide due to the microchip shortage has surged past 2 million, according to the latest estimate by AutoForecast Solutions. Despite hopeful predictions around the industry, automakers continue prioritizing their available chips for high-end, high-margin models instead of entry-level vehicles.

About 234,200 vehicles were added to AFS’ year-to-date tally last week, bringing the total to 2.23 million units lost due to the microchip crisis.

Most of that surge in schedule cuts came from North American assembly plants, where AFS estimated an additional 205,200 cuts. 

Sam Fiorani, AFS vice president of global vehicle forecasting, said the new estimate contains revisions to previous forecasts of production numbers for this year.

An additional 25,200 vehicles were axed from production plans in South America, while Asian plants outside of China cut 4,200 more units. No further cuts were reported in China, the Middle East or Africa.

AFS revised its year-to-date estimate of European plant losses downward by about 500 units from the previous week.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
Europe794,1001,057,200
North America780,8001,002,500
Rest of Asia437,900646,700
China*107,300212,600
South America98,20099,900
Middle East/Africa*12,00022,000
Total2,230,4003,040,861
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

