The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Production loss tops 1.5 million

Another 87,500 vehicles were removed from automakers’ production schedules as the total number of vehicles cut because of the microchip crisis this year topped 1.5 million.

Automakers lost 87,500 more vehicles from their production schedules as the total number cut because of the microchip crisis this year topped 1.5 million, according to the latest estimate by AutoForecast Solutions.

AFS, in its latest report on the global semiconductor shortage’s impact on vehicle assembly, said about 1.59 million vehicles have been axed so far this year. Including the 10.5 million vehicles lost in 2021, automakers have now lost more than 12 million vehicles worldwide since the start of the shortage.

Of the roughly 87,500 vehicles added to that total over the last week, about 35,600 were lost at North American factories, with 32,800 reported cut from assembly plants in Asia outside of China. 

European plants removed about 16,500 vehicles from their schedules, while 2,600 were lost at South American factories. No further cuts were reported at plants in China or the Middle East/Africa region.

According to a Bloomberg report, quarterly production of microchips in China fell in the first three months of the year for the first time since 2019. Output of semiconductors fell 4.2 percent in the first quarter in China compared with a year earlier, driven in large part by COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, a major hub of microchip production.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
Europe769,0001,032,100
North America398,900562,200
Rest of Asia252,400461,200
China*92,000197,200
South America62,40064,000
Middle East/Africa*10,80020,800
Total1,585,5002,337,600
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

