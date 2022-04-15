The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: North America, China take hit

North American and Chinese assembly plants accounted for the bulk of the industry’s latest production cuts caused by the ongoing shortage of microchips, according to a new estimate by AutoForecast Solutions.

Each represented about a third of the latest production schedule trims, according to AFS, which has been tracking the chip shortage’s impact since early last year.

Globally, 60,200 more vehicles were removed from automakers’ production schedules, even as beleaguered European plants largely received a reprieve.

Plants in the rest of Asia lost an additional 7,900 vehicles, while more cuts were reported in South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Nearly 1.5 million vehicles have been cut from schedules worldwide so far this year. That’s on top of 10.5 million units lost in 2021.

European manufacturers have accounted for much of the industry’s production setbacks in recent weeks, and about half of all vehicles lost worldwide this year.

Only about 5,500 vehicles were cut in Europe last week.