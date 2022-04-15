The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: North America, China take hit

North American and Chinese assembly plants accounted for the bulk of the industry’s latest production cuts caused by the ongoing shortage of microchips.

North American and Chinese assembly plants accounted for the bulk of the industry’s latest production cuts caused by the ongoing shortage of microchips, according to a new estimate by AutoForecast Solutions.

Each represented about a third of the latest production schedule trims, according to AFS, which has been tracking the chip shortage’s impact since early last year.

Globally, 60,200 more vehicles were removed from automakers’ production schedules, even as beleaguered European plants largely received a reprieve.

Plants in the rest of Asia lost an additional 7,900 vehicles, while more cuts were reported in South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Nearly 1.5 million vehicles have been cut from schedules worldwide so far this year. That’s on top of 10.5 million units lost in 2021.

European manufacturers have accounted for much of the industry’s production setbacks in recent weeks, and about half of all vehicles lost worldwide this year.

Only about 5,500 vehicles were cut in Europe last week.

Related Article
New York auto show: Getting back to normal
The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
Europe752,5001,015,300
North America363,300526,600
Rest of Asia219,600428,400
China92,000197,200
South America59,80061,500
Middle East/Africa10,80020,800
Total1,498,0002,249,800
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla could restart output at Shanghai plant April 18
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla could restart output at Shanghai plant April 18
Tesla could restart output at Shanghai plant April 18
Honda_solid_state_rd-MAIN_i.jpg
EV partnership with GM buys Honda time
Hyundai EV, battery plant will be built in U.S.
Hyundai EV, battery plant will be built in U.S.
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-18-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive