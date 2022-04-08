The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Europe hammered

Another 98,900 vehicles have been cut from factory schedules, most of them in Europe.

European assembly plants were hammered by the ongoing microchip shortage last week, even as the rest of the world got a reprieve, according to the latest estimate by AutoForecast Solutions.

In a new production forecast, AFS added about 98,900 vehicles to its global tally of vehicles that have been removed from automakers’ production schedules this year. About 1.4 million vehicles have been axed so far in 2022, on top of the 10.5 million vehicles lost during 2021, AFS said.

European factories accounted for 97,600 of the increase. So far this year, they have eliminated some 747,000 vehicles because of the global chip shortage.

Assembly plants elsewhere in the world saw relatively little chip-related disruption, however. Only about 1,300 more vehicles were axed at North American factories, while no additional cuts were reported in Asia, South America the Middle East or Africa.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
Europe747,0001,009,900
North America341,300504,600
Rest of Asia*211,700420,500
China*70,900175,400
South America*57,30059,000
Middle East/Africa*9,60019,600
Total1,437,8002,188,800
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

