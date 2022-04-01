The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Bigger toll on North America, Europe

Auto factories in North America and Europe continue to rack up more lost production because of the lingering global microchip shortage, now well into its second year.

The latest estimates from AutoForecast Solutions, which has been tracking the shortage’s impact since it started, show that North American plants have eliminated 31,000 more vehicles from their plans for the year, while automakers have added the same number to their cuts in Europe.

Those changes and others around the world prompted AFS to raise its forecast for total 2022 vehicle losses related to the shortage by more than 88,000 this week.

Many European manufacturers are being forced to cancel some vehicle schedules as they juggle multiple part shortages resulting from the war in Ukraine. 

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
Europe649,360912,202
North America340,000503,295
Rest of Asia211,650420,452
China70,914175,353
South America57,34959,018
Middle East/Africa9,55719,576
Total1,338,8302,089,897
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

