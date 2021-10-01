The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. plants take pause

North American auto plants appear to have stabilized their vehicle production schedules somewhat, for the moment.

At least for the moment, North American auto plants appear to have stabilized their vehicle production schedules somewhat in the face of the worldwide semiconductor shortage, according to the most recent vehicle production estimates from AutoForecast Solutions.

North American factories cut just 9,075 additional vehicles out of their production plans as the supply crisis enters its fourth quarter, according to new AFS data. That compares with nearly 214,000 vehicles one week earlier. So far this year, the region’s auto plants have cut production plans by more than 2.9 million vehicles.

The newest estimate from AFS  forecasts that the industry could lose 10.3 million vehicles from planned production before the crisis ends.

Meanwhile, Europe was the worst-hit region, with auto plants there cutting 77,000 additional vehicles out of their schedules. Ford, Stellantis and Volkswagen said they would reduce production at plants there.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America2,918,0003,218,000
Europe2,413,0002,872,000
China1,814,0001,980,000
Rest of Asia1,571,0001,825,000
South America325,000348,000
Middle East/Africa48,00062,000
Total9,089,00010,305,000

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

An engine for Polestar's ambitions: Powertrains
