The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: 96,300 more vehicles knocked out

Another 96,300 units were removed from production schedules over the past week due to the microchip shortage as the supply crisis continues to hamper production of even top-selling models.

Over the past week, 96,300 vehicles were cut from production plans worldwide because of the microchip shortage, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

So far this year, about 1.25 million vehicles have been removed from factory schedules worldwide, according to AFS, which has monitored the chip shortage’s impact on vehicle assembly since last year.

Most of the recent factory cuts occurred at European auto plants, where 79,100 cars and trucks were trimmed from plans. Another 14,200 vehicles were cut in North America, with smaller reductions reported elsewhere.

Manufacturers have been prioritizing hot-selling and high-margin models to receive semiconductors, but the chip shortage continues to impact even those vehicles. GM said last week that it will halt production of light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups for two weeks because of the shortage.

This month, Toyota Motor Corp. said it will cut its global production plan for April to 750,000 vehicles, down from a previous target of 900,000. The company said the move would make its production schedules “more reasonable in line with recent realities.”

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
Europe618,000 876,700
North America308,700472,000
Rest of Asia206,300415,100
China*70,900175,400
South America43,20044,900
Middle East/Africa7,60017,6002,001,700
Total1,254,8002,001,700
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

