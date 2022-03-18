The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Japan earthquake fallout

A major earthquake in Japan threatens to exacerbate the ongoing global microchip shortage as the total number of vehicles removed from production plans this year surpassed 1 million.

Last week’s destructive earthquake in Japan could exacerbate the global microchip shortage, just as the tally of vehicles removed from factory schedules so far this year passes the 1 million mark.

Renesas Electronics Corp., a major producer of automotive chips, last week halted production at three Japanese plants following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, March 16. 

Two of the plants remained shut down at week’s end, while the third resumed partial production on test lines. It was not clear when full production could restart.

The disaster left 2 million households without power in Japan, but also threatens to have ripple effects in the auto supply chain. About 1.2 million vehicles have been cut from global production plans this year because of chip shortages, AutoForecast Solutions estimates. That is up from about 929,500 vehicles one week earlier, driven in large part by additional production cuts in Europe and Asia.

Related Articles
Tesla, Rivian and rivals hike EV prices just as Americans warm to them
Russian invasion is adding cost to EVs
Car dealers wary of Joe Biden's direction on autos
Audi sticks by Ukraine suppliers as they struggle to keep producing in amid war
The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
Europe538,900790,800
North America294,500457,800
Rest of Asia204,400398,900
China70,900175,400
South America42,80044,400
Middle East/Africa*6,90016,900
Total1,158,4001,884,200
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Audi sticks by Ukraine suppliers as they struggle to keep producing in amid war
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Mercedes brings lower-CO2 efforts to U.S. operations
Audi sticks by Ukraine suppliers as they struggle to keep producing in amid war
NICKEL-MAIN_i.jpg
Russian invasion is adding cost to EVs
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-21-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive