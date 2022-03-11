The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Production cuts surge

The number of vehicles cut from automakers’ factory schedules because of ongoing microchip shortages surged 42 percent this week from previous estimates, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

The increase brought the total number of vehicle cuts to 929,500 worldwide so far this year, according to the latest figures from AFS. That’s up from its prior estimate of 656,200.

Plants in Europe and Asia were hit the hardest over the past week. AFS added about 110,000 vehicles to its estimate of vehicles axed from European assembly plant schedules, while plants in Asia outside of China added 106,200 more cuts over the course of the week.

The industry continues to grapple with the microchip crisis, now in its second year, even as it also addresses challenges stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other events. Toyota Motor Corp. said last week it will reduce output at its Japanese plants by 20 percent in April, May and June as its suppliers deal with shortages of parts including semiconductors.

Japan has been hit particularly hard by the semiconductor shortage this year. According to AFS, about 171,400 vehicles have been cut in Japan year to date, more than in any other country except the U.S. (205,800 vehicles).