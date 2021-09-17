The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chip-related losses moderate

Recent weeks have seen massive new cuts in vehicle production. But new data shows a leveling off.

The large increases in vehicle production losses that accumulated in recent weeks because of microchip shortages have leveled off for the moment, according to new AutoForecast Solutions data. 

Although individual automakers continue to wrestle with the situation, additional large-scale vehicle production cuts have moderated for the time being, the firm’s new data indicates.

Toyota cut 21,421 Camrys from production at Georgetown, Ky., according to AFS. General Motors trimmed 14,960 units of the Chevrolet Malibu from the schedule at its Fairfax plant in Kansas.

But the changes are minor compared with the previous two weeks, when automakers had to scale back by hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

AFS estimates the global industry has lost 8.36 million vehicles from planned production so far. That is an increase of about 142,000 from AFS’ running tally one week earlier.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America2,695,0002,995,000
Europe2,284,0002,743,000
China1,621,0001,786,000
Rest of Asia1,413,0001,667,000
South America297,000320,000
Middle East/Africa48,00062,000
Total8,357,0009,574,000

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

