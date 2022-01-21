The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Estimated chip hit jumps 25% in 1 week

About 187,200 vehicles have been removed from global vehicle production plans so far this year thanks to the auto chip shortage.

AutoForecast Solutions said about 187,200 vehicles have been removed from global vehicle production plans so far this year, a gain of about 25 percent from an estimate one week earlier.

AFS, which has closely monitored the chip crisis and its impact on the auto industry since last year, said about 15,900 vehicles were cut from production schedules during the week of Jan. 9, specifically. And 22,100 vehicles or so were also confirmed to have been removed from production schedules at other points this year.

While automakers have made adjustments to their production plans to adjust for slimmer chip supply, the impact of the semiconductor shortage this year could still be significant. Based on current information, AFS said at least 904,700 vehicles could be cut by the end of the year, in addition to the roughly 10.2 million units that it said were lost in 2021.

Chipmakers have invested billions of dollars to boost production. Last week, for instance, Intel Corp. said it would spend $20 billion on a chipmaking facility hub in Ohio.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
North America59,600220,400
Rest of Asia48,300210,300
Europe36,000291,700
China26,900138,300
South America16,40034,000
Middle East/ Africa010,000
Total187,200904,700
*Unchanged from a week earlier

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

