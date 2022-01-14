The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chip crisis stirs again

After a peaceful start to 2022, the global chip shortage is beginning to stir up new disruptions at auto plants in Europe, North America and South America this week, according to data from AutoForecast Solutions.

AFS projects that Ford Motor Co. will reduce production at plants in Oakville, Ontario, and Flat Rock, Mich., for chip-related issues. AFS, a forecasting firm that has closely monitored the chip supply crisis since it emerged early last year, estimates that more than 149,000 vehicles already have been trimmed from schedules globally this year.

Manufacturers managed to coast through the first production days of 2022 with little disruption, according to AFS data.

The industry is now seasoned by a year of supply chain disappointments. The companies are attempting to make more realistic production plans while adopting countless workarounds on how to build cars and trucks without the ideal number of microchips.

Nonetheless, AFS forecasts that chip shortages will result in more than 832,000 vehicles cut globally by the end of this year.