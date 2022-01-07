The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Better days ahead

The auto industry may be in for smoother sailing in 2022 after manufacturers cut 10.2 million vehicles from their production plans because of the global microchip shortage in 2021.

More cuts are expected this year, but the latest AFS vehicle production forecast suggests that lost volume will be substantially lower in 2022.

AFS estimates the potential for lost vehicle volume at around 767,700 units globally in 2022, or about 7.5 percent of the total number of units axed last year as a result of the chip shortage. The semiconductor industry continues to raise production and work to fill pipeline shortages.

Already this year, about 47,300 units have been cut from production schedules, according to AFS. Europe led the way with about 23,600 cuts, followed by South American plants that lost about 13,800 units.

Last year, Asian auto plants outside of China took the biggest hit of any region, cutting more than 3.6 million units. North America followed with more than 3.1 million vehicles axed from factory schedules, with Europe coming in at nearly 3 million vehicles lost.

The breakdown
 2022 YEAR TO DATE2022 PROJECTED
North America9,800174,300
Europe23,600280,800
China0108,200
Rest of Asia0163,000
South America13,80031,400
Middle East/Africa010,000
Total47,300767,700

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

