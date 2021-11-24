The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: A break from chip-related cuts

AFS signals that industry efforts to respond to the global microchip shortage are helping.

Automakers held back on further production schedule cuts last week in their ongoing adjustment to global microchip shortages.

AutoForecast Solutions said that as of midweek last week, the Thanksgiving break left schedules unchanged from a week earlier.

“It’s very hard to be optimistic about any of this,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president for global vehicle forecasting at AFS. “But at the moment, we’ve seen a slowing in the level of new factory production cuts.

“Manufacturers’ efforts to identify new chip sources ... their moves to focus on their most popular models, and their success in building vehicles without some of the electronic features that require chips — it’s all having a positive effect,” he said. 

But Fiorani predicted more cuts are likely into the first weeks of 2022.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America3,171,0003,421,000
Europe2,862,0003,322,000
China1,981,0002,146,000
Rest of Asia1,696,0001,950,000
South America353,000375,000
Middle East/Africa56,00071,000
Total10,120,00011,285,000

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

