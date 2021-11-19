The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chip disruptions calming?

North American assembly plants last week accounted for the bulk of the global industry’s new production cuts due to the shortage of microchips. But the cuts were modest compared with levels seen earlier this year, and several regions around the world showed no additional factory reductions, according to the newest report from AutoForecast Solutions.

About 22,000 vehicles were trimmed from production schedules worldwide last week, according to the latest estimate. North American plants represented 19,000 of them, while 3,000 occurred in Europe.