The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chip toll tops 10 million

The auto industry just passed the 10 million mark for the number of vehicles lost this year as a result of the worldwide shortage of microchips, according to a new estimate from AutoForecast Solutions.

Automakers are continuing to cut back production plans, despite signals that the crisis may be easing.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates that almost 10.1 million vehicles have been trimmed — and more than 1.1 million more will likely be cut before the crisis ends.

While Chinese factories have eliminated an additional 117,847 vehicles, factories elsewhere in Asia show no additional cuts.