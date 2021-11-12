The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chip toll tops 10 million

Automakers are continuing to cut back production plans, despite signals that the crisis may be easing.

The auto industry just passed the 10 million mark for the number of vehicles lost this year as a result of the worldwide shortage of microchips, according to a new estimate from AutoForecast Solutions.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates that almost 10.1 million vehicles have been trimmed — and more than 1.1 million more will likely be cut before the crisis ends.

While Chinese factories have eliminated an additional 117,847 vehicles, factories elsewhere in Asia show no additional cuts.

The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America3,152,0003,402,000
Europe2,859,0003,319,000
China1,981,0002,146,000
Rest of Asia*1,696,0001,950,000
South America353,000375,000
Middle East/Africa*56,00071,000
Total10,097,00011,263,000

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

