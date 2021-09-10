The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Worst-case estimate grows worse

The projection is up by nearly 55 percent from AFS’ estimate two months ago.

The auto industry’s struggle to acquire adequate supplies of semiconductors continues to go badly, with worldwide tallies of production cutbacks significantly worsening this month.

According to a new estimate by AutoForecast Solutions, which has been tracking the supply chain crisis all year, automakers have now eliminated a total of 8.2 million cars and trucks from their factory schedules because of microchip scarcity — an increase of approximately 888,000 vehicles from AFS’ estimate just one week earlier.

AFS now forecasts that the industry ultimately stands to lose 9.4 million vehicles worldwide because of the chip shortage.

That worst-case scenario is up by nearly 55 percent from AFS’ estimate two months ago.

At the core of the shortage is a growing competition for available manufacturing capacity due to increased demand for chips from makers of consumer electronics, cellphones and computers. But in recent weeks, the supply strain has been exacerbated by work force issues due to the resurgence of COVID-19. Chip production lines in Asia — particularly in Malaysia — have been forced to shut down in response to rising coronavirus infections there.

Related Article
Tight inventories weigh on dealers, but outlook remains upbeat
The breakdown
 AnnouncedProjected
North America2,629,0002,934,000
Europe2,253,0002,713,000
China1,615,0001,780,000
Rest of Asia1,383,0001,637,000
South America288,000311,000
Middle East/Africa48,00062,000
Total8,215,0009,436,000

Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Gasoline leak at Ford plant took days to find and repair
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Flat Rock Assembly Plant: Site of the spill
Gasoline leak at Ford plant took days to find and repair
Equinox.jpg
GM takes rapid path to retool Canadian plants
Electric vehicle charging
House committee proposes tax credits to support affordable, union-made EVs
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive