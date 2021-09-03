The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Getting worse

The auto industry’s shortage of semiconductors grew still worse last week, causing AutoForecast Solutions to ratchet up its worst-case scenario once again.

The forecaster now estimates the global industry will lose more than 8.5 million vehicles from its collective production plans before the crisis is over.

That estimate is 440,000 vehicles higher than its outlook one week earlier.

The shortage shows no sign of easing soon, and automakers in North America, Asia and Europe last week continued to warn of further negative impact.

General Motors said it will cut output at its light-duty pickup plants in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Silao, Mexico, because of inadequate supplies of chips.

In Europe, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius told Automotive News’ German-language sibling publication, Automobilwoche, that “our sales in the third quarter are likely to be noticeably lower than in the second quarter” as a result of chip shortage-related factory cuts.

AFS’ latest production-impact report forecasts that Europe could lose 2.5 million vehicles from its schedules before the crisis is resolved — 218,000 more than it forecast a week earlier.

Similarly, the firm calculated that North American plants stand to lose 2.6 million vehicles as a result of the supply chain problem, an increase of 117,000 from its estimate one week earlier.

So far, according to AFS, auto plants around the world have trimmed 7.3 million cars and trucks from their scheduled output because of the shortage.